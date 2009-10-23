Seaweed Extract Benefits Include a Good Fight Against Aging

A new study by Australian company Marinova shows that an organic seaweed extract may aid in anti-aging skin. After completing both in vitro and in vino trials on the company’s Maritech Bright ingredient, they’ve announced that not only can the seaweed extract even out skin tone, but it also seems to reduce wrinkles after only three months.

Apparently tests showed that using the natural ingredient works to conquer elastase and collagenase, which are enzymes that break down the youthful appearance of skin. Not sure we’ll be running out to the store for a big bag of algae anytime soon, but we’ll definitely be on the lookout for the ingredient in our future product purchases!