Sean Combs 007

This week Sean “Diddy” Combs debuted his new fragrance “I Am King” and a 5-minute film for the movie. The scent will be sold exclusively at Macy’s and, as reported by WWD, “ is dedicated to Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King and all you men out there who take care of your families and respect and treat yourself like the Kings that we are all.”

The film made for the fragrance stars Diddy as a James Bond character of sorts. Throughout the short he is outfitted in a dapper suit and accompanied by at least two black-leotard clad models. We see him flying a helicopter (with the models in the back), driving a jet ski (in a tuxedo), and gambling in high-class casinos (with more models). At the end of the short film, the screen goes dark and all we hear is his voice, “This is our time, this is our moment… will you answer the calling? I believe, therefore I am, I am King.”

What do you think, could Diddy be the new 007?