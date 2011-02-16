Sealed with a Chris (Benz, That Is)

No one can deny that lipstick is making a comeback (thank you, Mad Men and Dita von Teese), but apparently Lancome thinks you need one more reason to purchase some color for your pucker. The newest addition to their Pout-a-Porter series will be brought to you by none other than Chris Benz! (Swoon….he’s so adorable with his scarves and photo booth pics and whatnot.)

Benz has somehow found time to follow in Peter Som, Thakoon, and Behnaz Sarafpour’s footsteps amidst frolicking with Elettra Weidemann and buying real estate.

The kind of awesome part of this whole thing is Lancome is letting you name the shade, as long as it’s incredibly creative and inspired by Benz’s essence.

Just become a fan on Benz’s Facebook page, and brainstorm, brainstorm, brainstorm. Judging by some of the suggestions already posted, we think you can do better.

The lipstick will then be worn by models at his Spring ’10 show come September. Which means no matter where you live, you can be a little part of the glamour that is New York Fashion Week.

Deadline is July 12, at 5PM EST. Good luck!