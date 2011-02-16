Sea Legs for a Princess

Paris Hilton is set to launch perfume number six of her fragrance franchise next month.

According to WWD, the mermaid-inspired scent will be sold at approximately 2,000 department store locations including popular retailers Macy’s, Bon-Ton, Boscov’s, Belk, and Stage Stores.

Siren is a dominantly citrus blend and features a combination of wild fruit top notes and earthy tones. The fragrance comes in a glass bottle reminiscent of a mermaid tail caught in the high-spirited act of “making a splash.”

Chairman and CEO of Parlux Frangrances Inc., Hilton’s licensee, Neil Katz, revealed some concerns to WWD:

“We don’t know how serious the economic downturn is […] the recession, as it affects retail sales overall, is impairing our ability to predict whether or not the business will be maintained.”

Although the perfume industry is currently batting a record low, Katz boasts confidence in Hilton’s marketability. “She’s head and shoulders above so many other celebrities because of her connection with the consumers, but also her connection with the paparazzi.”

So the attention we both love and hate the over-photographed hotel heiress for, in this case, seems to have paid off.

Siren eau de parfum will be sold in two sizes, 1.7 oz. and 3.4 oz., and will retail for for $45 and $50. A 6.7 oz. body lotion will retail for $28.