These Affordable ’90s Hair Accessories Are ‘Cheer’ Approved

There are a few things that brought us all together during the early days of quarantine and kept us sane. There was banana bread-making, tie-dyeing and Cheer on Netflix, to name a few. The latter brought fan-fave Morgan Simianer into our lives. Now, she’s taking a break from cheerleading to work with an iconic beauty brand. Simianer collaborated with Conair and scünci on a line of ’90s hair accessories and hot tools you can wear/use even if your team sports days are way behind you.

“This collaboration is so special and I was so glad to be able to help pick out everything in this collection from colors to fabrics,” Simianer tells STYLECASTER. “It’s incredible to be able to help design products and have them available in store!”

Although the Cheer star wasn’t even born until 1997, she’s still rocking the ’90s and Y2K trends that are so popular right now. This collection, though, has a Western vibe for a reason. “My inspiration behind this collection was to tap into my Wyoming roots while also sharing a glimpse of my personality,” she says.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“I’m so excited to finally share this collection with everyone it’s been in the works for a while,” Simianer continues. “I’m glad I get to share this with everyone now. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this collection and to see people wearing them.”

The collection not only includes bandana-print scrunchies, neon jaw clips and headbands, but also three translucent mini cordless hot tools for on-the-go styling. Simianer says she uses the spirals for cheer practice, the headwraps for working out and the cordless curling iron for when she needs to touch up her style.

The best part? Accessories are under $10 and hot tools cap out at $40. There’s a ton to choose from but we got you started on a few of our favorites to shop, below.

Morgan Simianer xo Scunci Color Jaw Clips, 3CT

It’s hot out there. These cute claw clips make pulling your hair back more of a look than a necessity.

Morgan Simianer xo Scunci Gold Butterfly Jaw Clips, 2CT

Or go for glittery butterfly clips for a more Y2K vibe. Try one with a Bella Hadid-style half-up look.

Morgan Simianer xo Scunci Jumbo Tie Dye Scrunchie

Oversized scrunchies are always a good idea. This tie-dye print feels especially nostalgic.

Morgan Siminaer xo Scunci Printed Knotted Headband

This bandana-print headband goes so well with 2021’s cowgirl boot trend.

Conair Baby Blue Cordless Straightening Comb

Heated bristles give straight, frizz-free results with two different heat settings up to 400°F. This cute cordless brush lasts 20 minutes on a charge.