These Holiday Sets Have Every Scrunchie You Could Need for Less Than $10

I’m a little neurotic, which is why I was surprised to see Scünci Holiday Box Sets. Allow me to explain. I work from home wearing certain things, I go out to dinner wearing a certain type of outfit and I sleep in very specific pajamas. I do the same thing with scrunchies. The scrunchie I wear to bed is different from the one I wear to work out in or run errands in or go out with friends in. And it looks like I’m not the only one. See, Mom? I’m not that weird.

Scünci is rolling out two gift sets for the holidays that feature specific scrunchies for different occasions. Of course, you can wear them whenever you want but it proves I’m not alone in imagining a different style for every mood and time of day. Each includes eight stylish scrunchies with labels to inspire you when to wear it. For example, there’s the sequin Fancy one, the velvet Luxe one, the faux-silk Sleepy one and a mesh scrunchie for Active moments.

Each set has different colors and styles to choose from.

The boxes make these scrunchies super affordable. An 8-pack retails for just $9.99, which comes out to $1.25 a scrunchie. Grab a Scünci Holiday Box Set at Target starting November 10.

