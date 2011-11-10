Sculpture Made With Fingernails, Hair Clips & Fake Eyelashes

Environmental artist Laurel Roth created these peacocks in flight with fake fingernails, nail polish, hair clips, fake eyelashes and jewelry. Roth says her workjuxtaposes her craft with non-traditional materials to “examine mankind’s drive” to modify itself as well as its environment.

“These peacocks borrow human mating plumage, anthropomorphically showcasing our adaptations and natural orders as their own,” Roth said.

Pretty heavy for a piece of work made with cosmetic products, but she said it was “to represent the choices involved in biological processes that are unique to humankind.”

What do you think about these birds? Pretty amazing or kind of weird?

[Refinery]



