Scrutinizing The Scrunchie

In 2004 I said I would never wear leggings. In 2010, I wear them with practically everything.

In 2008 I said I’d never drive the new Jetta because if I wanted to drive a car that looked like a Honda Civic, I’d go the the Honda Dealership. Now, you can find me tooling the streets of Hoboken in Suzi (my 2009 Jetta).

In 2009, I said I’d never wear pastel nail polish because I didn’t want my hands to look like Easter eggs. Lilacism anyone? It can take me a second to get used to a trend, but for the most part I usually hop on board.

Recently I have noticed that the scrunchie is making a comeback at an alarming rate. I’m sorry but…

This? Is not OK.

Last week, my sister and I went for a walk around Central Park after work. We were about to exit the park near Columbus Circle when we saw this really pretty girl strutting her stuff through the park. She had on a gorgeous cream-colored dress and fierce black Louboutins. She was in the process of putting her hair back in a ponytail when she passed us, and what my gaze landed on was a GIGANTIC green scrunchie holding her $2,000 highlighted locks in place.

Oh. Hell. No.

I grabbed my sisters arm for fear I might faint. “Shana!” I squeaked out. “Where is my camera phone when I need it!?”

Do we really want to go back to this???

It’s nearly 2011, ladies! Time to embrace the ouch-less elastics!