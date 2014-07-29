Screw Foreplay: New Study Says Sexy Thoughts are the Key to Female Orgasm

Women put a great of stock into foreplay, but a new study suggests we should be focusing on thinking hot thoughts during sex if female orgasm is the goal.

Researchers at the Human Sexuality Research Laboratory at the University of Ottawa interviewed women who reported frequently having trouble reaching orgasm with their partner, and those who had no trouble, according to Live Science.

Turns out, the women who reported regularly climaxing during sex seemed to be more focused on their bodily sensations during intercourse than the women who had trouble reaching orgasm, as well as reported having more erotic thoughts when they were getting busy. Interestingly though, both groups of reported having equal amounts of erotic thoughts during female masturbation.

The study’s author—Pascal De Sutter, a professor at the department of sexology and family science at the University of Louvain in Belgium—admitted that the levels of mind-sex connection was much higher than expected.

“It seems that women have no problem” focusing on erotic thoughts when they’re on their own, De Sutter told Live Science. But women who don’t have regular orgasms during sex with their partners seem to have more trouble focusing on being in the moment, she said.

The good news is that women who can’t seem to get off during intercourse might be able to employ certain techniques to increase their ability to focus on their physical sensations, said Elke Reissing, the director of the Human Sexuality Research Laboratory at the University of Ottawa.

“There is some evidence in the literature that suggests that mindfulness approaches to the treatment of sexual dysfunction can be quite successful,” she said.

More good news: Orgasms may be learned, as younger women often report more problems reaching orgasm than older women. “This suggests that there is likely a learning aspect to being able to reach orgasm more reliably, for instance, by using erotic thoughts, she said.”

