Score a Safe Suntan

With the summer soon upon us, and many people tanning away, those of us in the know are all too aware of the consequences of too much sun exposure. So what is a girl to do when all of her friends are beautifully bronzed by the sun while she remains pasty and pale? Clinique hopes you’ll give their Self Sun Collection a try. Designed for the sun-conscious woman in search of a gorgeous glow, Clinique’s re-launched collection has a delivery method and formula for everyone, plus two brand new additions: Body Airbrush Spray and Almost Bronzer SPF 15.

And, of course, true to Clinique’s brand, all products are allergy tested, 100% fragrance free, oil-free, and non-acnegenic.

Try their new Body Airbrush Spray if you’re looking for a lightweight body mist reminiscent of a professional airbrush tan. With its unique multi-angle spray dispenser, this spray is the go-to for a foolproof tone, even in those hard-to-reach places. Looking for a more temporary tan-fix? Give the new Almost Bronzer SPF 15 a shot. The oil-free, longwearing bronzer compact with two shades side-by-side, allows you to achieve anything from a sheer, sun-kissed glow to a darker bronze.

Want the benefits of both an immediately bronzed look and a longer lasting tan in one? Clinique’s Face Tinted Lotion sets out to give you just that. The dual-purpose product acts not only as an immediate face-bronzer, but will also result in a natural looking self-tan in 2 to 3 hours. (And since the sheer gel-cream bronzer is tinted, you see exactly where it goes when you apply it, helping to eliminate the potentially embarrassing blotchiness that follows an uneven application.) If, you desire the same effect for your whole body, give the Body Tinted Lotion a try.

Still not sure sunless tanning is for you? Clinique even has something for you. For those of you who are still a bit self-tanner-phobic, the Body Daily Moisturizer is Clinique’s mistake-proof answer for you. This fast drying, non-greasy formula gradually creates a natural, healthy glow with daily application.

No offense, Sun, but you have some serious competition.

Body Airbrush Spray, $20.00; Almost Bronzer SPF 15, $28.50; Face Tinted Lotion, $20.00;

Body Tinted Lotion in Light/Medium and Medium/Deep, $20.00; Body Daily Moisturizer in Light/Medium and Medium/Deep, $20.00, clinique.com