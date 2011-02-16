Scientifically Sound Serum Said to Save Skin

From the first cosmetics company to bring nighttime repair to the anti-aging category in 1982, Estée Lauder is once again revolutionizing how we think about overnight skincare.

Based on recent advances in the research of genetic aging, Estée Lauder’s New Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex provides optimal night-time repair with its revolutionary combination of Chronolux Technology, which supports the natural synchronization of the skin’s repair process, and patented Alkyl Guanine Transferase, which helps heal damage from toxins and chemicals. At the forefront of visible damage repair, this serum, to be applied nightly before moisturizer, is formulated to consistently and continuously help skin repair itself while simultaneously preventing further damage and promoting hydration.

The science sounds complicated but the results seem simple enough. And when younger, healthier skin is on your wish list, complicated science is precisely what you want.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex, $47.50 for 1 oz.; $74.50, 1.7 oz.; at esteelauder.com