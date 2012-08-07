10 Back-To-School Beauty Essentials

Now that it is almost time to start packing up and moving back to school, you are starting to realize that you may not need everything in your closet or bathroom. It may be hard to decide what you should and shouldn’t bring with you when starting a new semester. Whether you are an incoming freshman or rising senior, we found the essential beauty products you should have when going back to school.
As for cosmetics, you want products that are quick and make your skin look flawless. A concealer can be a lifesaver after those long nights that are sure to be had. You also want to make sure that you have a classic mascara and smudge-proof eyeliner that can be used day or night. Investing in an eye shadow palette is also a smart move. It has all the colors you can need without a million different containers floating around.
Keeping your skin healthy is very important if you want to look fabulous all the time. Try a daily exfoliating scrub to get rid of anything that could potentially clog your pores. Also, makeup remover wipes are extremely handy for when you don’t have time to completely wash your face.
Check out the slideshow above and see which products are essential for going back to school!
Click on to see essential back to school beauty products!
Mascara: A classic black mascara can be used during the day to make you look more awake and at night, to finish off your makeup look. (Covergirl Lash Blast 24hr Mascara, $8.99, Ulta.com)
Tinted Moisturizer: This can be a girl's best friend. It will help perfect your skin and give you light coverage for those days when you are short on time. (Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer, $27, Clinique.com)
Eyeliner: A simple black eyeliner, like mascara, is a staple in any cosmetics bag. Don't forget to pick up one that is long-lasting and smudge-proof. (L'Oreal Extra Intense Liquid Pencil Eyeliner, $8.99, Ulta.com)
Concealer: After pulling an all-nighter, you will be extremely grateful that you remembered to purchase a concealer. It will not only cover any blemish, but will hide those under eye bags as well. (Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit, $33, Sephora.com)
Eye Shadow Palette: Although they can be a bit pricey, an eye shadow palette is a great investment for your makeup collection. They come with all the shades you can need and are in a more compact case than having six or seven different eye shadows laying around. (Urban Decay Naked2 Palette, $50, Sephora.com)
Powder Foundation: Another skin perfecting item that you should have. It can give your look the final touches it needs to have enviable skin. (Bare Minerals Original Foundation, $27, Bareescentuals.com)
Lip Balm: Any sort of lip balm should be a staple in everyone's bag. This one comes in a portable tin and will keep your lips healthier than using a typical chapstick. (Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve, $6, Sephora.com)
Makeup Remover Wipes: After a night out and you still have that stubborn eye makeup on, use remover wipes to clean off any left over makeup that might still be on your face after washing it. (Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $6.79, Ulta.com)
Moisturizer: Even if you are in a crunch for time before class, make sure you moisturize your face so that it looks healthy all day long. A classic lotion, like Cetaphil, comes in a large bottle and works for all skin types. (Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $9.49, Ulta.com)
Facial Scrub: A daily scrub will be extremely useful to get rid of any clogged pores caused by oils and dirt. (Aveeno Skin Brightening Facial Scrub, $6.75, Soap.com)