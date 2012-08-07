10 Back-To-School Beauty Essentials

Now that it is almost time to start packing up and moving back to school, you are starting to realize that you may not need everything in your closet or bathroom. It may be hard to decide what you should and shouldn’t bring with you when starting a new semester. Whether you are an incoming freshman or rising senior, we found the essential beauty products you should have when going back to school.

As for cosmetics, you want products that are quick and make your skin look flawless. A concealer can be a lifesaver after those long nights that are sure to be had. You also want to make sure that you have a classic mascara and smudge-proof eyeliner that can be used day or night. Investing in an eye shadow palette is also a smart move. It has all the colors you can need without a million different containers floating around.

Keeping your skin healthy is very important if you want to look fabulous all the time. Try a daily exfoliating scrub to get rid of anything that could potentially clog your pores. Also, makeup remover wipes are extremely handy for when you don’t have time to completely wash your face.

Check out the slideshow above and see which products are essential for going back to school!