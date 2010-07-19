Schick Intuition Plus Razor

There’s no getting around it–for legs that are ready to be bared, you need to have a great hair removal system. While shaving is the easiest way to get rid of hair, it can also be a drag. Cuts, bumps, ingrown hairs, dried-out skin and lots of goopy shave cream are just a few of the hassles you’ll have to deal with. Not anymore thanks to the Schick Intuition Plus–it features an ergonomic handle for better maneuverability, plus four blades and a skin-moisturizing solid that eliminates the need for shave cream. This summer they’ve introduced three limited edition designs so you can add a little fun to your shower. Each one of the formulas–Pomegranate Extract, Shea Butter, Cucumber Melon, Aloe & Vitamin E and Milk and Honey–leave your legs feeling smooth, moisturized and ready to flaunt.

Price: $8.99

Where To Buy: walgreens.com