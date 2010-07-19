Schick Intuition Plus Razor

There’s no getting around it–for legs that are ready to be bared, you need to have a great hair removal system. While shaving is the easiest way to get rid of hair, it can also be a drag. Cuts, bumps, ingrown hairs, dried-out skin and lots of goopy shave cream are just a few of the hassles you’ll have to deal with. Not anymore thanks to the Schick Intuition Plus–it features an ergonomic handle for better maneuverability, plus four blades and a skin-moisturizing solid that eliminates the need for shave cream. This summer they’ve introduced three limited edition designs so you can add a little fun to your shower. Each one of the formulas–Pomegranate Extract, Shea Butter, Cucumber Melon, Aloe & Vitamin E and Milk and Honey–leave your legs feeling smooth, moisturized and ready to flaunt.
Price: $8.99
Where To Buy: walgreens.com
As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.