Shoppers Call This $5 Tool a ‘Life-Changer’ for Removing Peach Fuzz & Dead Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever gotten a facial that included dermaplaning, you know how life-changing the benefits can be. Essentially, dermaplaning is a gentle way to remove peach fuzz and exfoliate dead skin cells or any other lingering gunk hiding out on the skins surface. The result is baby-smooth skin that’s so silky, you’ll likely find yourself touching your face all day long without thinking. Plus, dermaplaning tools pave the way for makeup to glide onto the complexion all the more easier.

Luckily, you don’t have to regularly drop hundreds of dollars on a facial to get the benefits of dermaplaning. These $5 dermaplaners from Schick are a fraction of the cost, and over 115,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, with many agreeing that they work just as well as expensive in-spa treatments.

They’re simple to use too: All you do is take the blade side facing down and gently push on the skin in downward strokes. Since there’s no opening within the blades, the shaved hair won’t get jammed in crevices making the tool impossible to use. And once enough hair and dead skin has built-up on the dermaplaner, simply rinse it under water and wipe it clean so it’s ready to go for next time.

Even if you’re freaked out by the idea of putting a blade to your face, there’s no reason to shy away from use. Instead of razor-sharp blades, the blade on this tool has tiny ridges that are soft to the touch and simply operate to remove the outer-most layer of dead skin and peach fuzz on your face. There’s virtually no way you can cut your face when using this as directed.

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

An Amazon reviewer called the tool “life-changing, ” and added that it’s “super easy and satisfying to use” since you’re “literally scraping all of the peach fuzz and dead skin off your face.” They noted that her skin was “glowing and incredibly soft” immediately after using it.

If you’re wondering if hair grows back darker or coarser after using the tool, take one shopper’s word for it: “Absolutely not. Hair comes in same color/texture as before. Also, I can go about two weeks between touch-ups if that helps.” Another fan added, “I hesitated to use this product [since I] worried that the hair would come in coarse, but I was wrong. My aesthetician assured me that fine hair like peach fuzz would only grow back as fine hair…the very same.”

This three-pack of dermaplaners also comes with an eyebrow protector for precision shaving. It’s a plastic shield that covers up most of the blade except for a small exposed area, so you can direct the blade exactly where you want it around the eyebrows. “Hats off to whomever came up with the ingenious ‘brow attachment cover.’ It makes brow shaping both easy and safe,” wrote another reviewer.

If you’ve been struggling with cakey-looking makeup or unwanted hair on your face, work these affordable tools into your skincare routine. If you’re anything like the other 115,000 five-star reviewers, you’ll notice a difference immediately.