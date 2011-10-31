StyleCaster
Scents of the Season: 7 Must-Have Perfumes For The Holidays

Amanda Elser
by
A sexy hint of amber. A slight high note of vanilla. An energizing pop of fresh mandarin orange

One of the best gifts to unwrap under the tree would have to be a brand-new bottle of perfume. Trust me, a woman always appreciates a new signature scent, and this year was filled with lots of exciting new fragrances that demand a spot on your holiday wishlist.

From returning favorites to new finds, all of these perfumes are sure to evoke the senses and be a guaranteed hit this season. Appropriate for work or for play, a few spritzes of these awesome eaudeparfum sprays and you’ll leave more than just a lingering impression — you’ll make a major impact.

1 of 7

Viva la Juicy 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum, $62.30, juicycouture.com 

Tom Ford Violet Blonde 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $145, sephora.com 

Clinique 'Complete Happiness' Coffret Set, $37, shop.nordstrom.com 

Burberry Body 2.8 oz Eau de Parfum, $95, sephora.com 

DIANE 3.3 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $110, sephora.com 

Oh, Lola! 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $88, sephora.com 

Live in Love  3.4 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $98, oscardelarenta.com 

