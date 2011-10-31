Scents of the Season: 7 Must-Have Perfumes For The Holidays

A sexy hint of amber. A slight high note of vanilla. An energizing pop of fresh mandarin orange…

One of the best gifts to unwrap under the tree would have to be a brand-new bottle of perfume. Trust me, a woman always appreciates a new signature scent, and this year was filled with lots of exciting new fragrances that demand a spot on your holiday wishlist.

From returning favorites to new finds, all of these perfumes are sure to evoke the senses and be a guaranteed hit this season. Appropriate for work or for play, a few spritzes of these awesome eaudeparfum sprays and you’ll leave more than just a lingering impression — you’ll make a major impact.