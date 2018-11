Today, WWD reported that Uma Thurman will be the new face of Parfums Givenchy. The stunning starlet, who will join the likes of Justin Timberlake, Marie Steiss and Liv Tyler, will be the spokeswoman for Parfums Givenchy’s new women’s fragrance, which will be launched this September by the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand.

If only smelling like Uma were enough to attract the likes of Ethan Hawke…