Go Behind the Scenes of NARS’ Spring 2013 Color Collection

Good news for everyone who loves the ’90s: NARS’ new spring collection is bringing back a color palette reminiscent of the decade that brought us grunge-chic wine colored lips and platform heels. Set to release January 15th on narscosmetics.com, the new line is full of bright, bold colors with infinite possibilities. Considering the amount of blue eyeshadow we saw on the spring 2013 runways at fashion week and the mass quantities of colored liner covering our Pinterest boards these days, NARS is right on trend to make colorful makeup available to all. Along with the new collection comes a new Light Reflecting Setting Powder, which enhances the look of foundation and making your makeup last longer.

Model Stella Tennant was chosen to be the face of the new collection. With her strong bone structure and notably saucy attitude, we couldn’t think of anyone more suitable to represent NARS this spring. Below is a behind the scenes look at the photoshoot with Stella. Besides the fearless color palette and awe-inspiring model, the video exudes fun and we can’t wait to try on the new collection.