Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Biggest Skin Care Mistake

As the brand ambassador to Dolce & Gabbana beauty and L’Oréal hair color, Scarlett Johansson seems to be in good hands when it comes to her looks. At a recent event announcing her the new ambassador for Soda Stream (who would have guessed?), Scarlett revealed the one skin care mistake she’s been making.

“I used to be really stringent with my cleaning regimen,” says Scarlett. “And one time I realized, ‘Wow, I’m cleaning my face too much.’ I think you realize when you get older you don’t need to be as stringent with your cleaning. It is probably better to use cleansing milks and creams and things that are more gentle on your skin. So I’ve changed my whole beauty regimen to just using milk cleansers and things that are really moisturizing.”

Not only has the actress relaxed her skin care routine, but she’s also pretty laid back when it comes to makeup. “I don’t usually carry a lot of makeup with me, just a Dolce lip gloss and some powder.”

As far as her favorite Dolce & Gabbana beauty product goes, the actress feels pretty strongly about their new mascara. “They just came out with a new mascara called Passion Eyes ($32, sephora.com). [Celebrity makeup artist] Pat McGrath is obsessed with finding the perfect mascara wand and this is apparently the one to have. It’s great.”

