Scarlett Johansson’s Purple Smoky Eye is as Hot as It Gets

Scarlett Johansson landed her status as bombshell a long time ago, but she’s earned a new place in our hearts as a makeup maven. The actress recently showed up on the red carpet sporting a purple smoky eye that we’re dying to try ourselves.

The Dolce & Gabbana Eyeshadow Smooth Eye Colour Quad ($59, sephora.com) contains a deep eggplant hue that is perfect for recreating this look. The key is to saturate the lid with the color and then blend it upward toward the brow bone. Be sure to smudge the same color on the lower lid, as well.

Keep lips understated with a light pink gloss, like Avon Extra Lasting Lip Gloss in Forever Rose ($5.99, avon.com).

