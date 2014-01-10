Beauty Buzz: Scar Jo Nails Old Hollywood Glamour, Rules for Messy Braids, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. What your first beauty purchase of 2014 says about you. [Makeup.com]

2. Messy braids may look simple, but there are a few rules you should follow if you want that style to last. [Daily Makeover]

3. For her appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman, Scarlett Johansson wore red lipstick and pin curls, straight out of Marilyn Monroe’s look book. [The Cut]

4. Redheads, listen up! Here are tips and products you must know about. [Byrdie]

5. Much like the no makeup look, “don’t care hair” takes some actual caring effort. [xoVain]

Image via Donna Ward/Getty Images