How to Look Like the “Sexiest Woman Alive” (Or At Least Get Her Hair)

While we can’t help you get Scarlett Johansson‘s pouty lips or hourglass figure, we can tell you how to get the voluminous curls she wore during her “Sexiest Woman Alive” shoot for Esquire. Hair guru Oribe created the ultra-glam hairstyle for the November issue using his signature products. See his tips for getting the look below:

Step 1: Apply Oribe Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse ($35, oribe.com) to damp hair and power dry so that the hair has movement.

Step 2: Then, add Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray ($37, oribe.com) and hit the blow dryer again for fullness.

Step 3: Using a 2-inch curling iron, enhance natural movement by curling various sections of the hair — some big, some small — to create good texture while avoiding a perfect wave.

Step 4: Next, work with hair around the face to create a sexy face-framing texture.

Step 5: Finish with Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray ($39, oribe.com) for flexible hold to prevent frizz.

Would you try this hairstyle?

