Scarlett Johansson Goes Red, Is it Better than Blake’s?

She’s got ginger fever! Apparently, the thing to do right about now is dye your hair a particular shade of red and pair it with a dress that’s a particular shade of seafoam green, thereby begging for Disney mermaid movie references.

ScarJo jumped on the Blake Lively red haired bandwagon, and it’s actually more MJ in Spiderman than Ariel. Either way, neither of them really look like themselves.

I’m not particularly fond of this bold red, and it’s probably because they’re both trying to make it super glam, when I think the point would be to capitalize on its edge/vixen factor a little like Lara in Interview. Do you love it?

Photos: Ilya Dreyvitser, WireImage | Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images