Beauty Buzz: Behind the Scenes With Scarlett Johansson’s Dolce and Gabbana, Test Crazy Beauty Techniques, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us.

1. Go behind the scenes of Scarlett Johansson’s latest shoot with Dolce and Gabbana’s Perfect Mono Intense Cream Eye Color campaign. [YouTube]

2. You’ve heard of the crazy beauty techniques out there, but have you ever tested them? Emily of Cupcakes and Cashmere did it for you. [Cupcakes and Cashmere]

3. If you’re only stuck with three bobby pins and you need a hairstyle immediately, we suggest going the route of Zoey Deutch. [Byrdie]

4. Very important SPF update: You’re probably not wearing nearly enough sunscreen. [Allure]

5. In today’s weird, but useful, beauty news: How to make the whites of your eyes whiter. [The Cut]