Beauty Buzz: Behind the Scenes With Scarlett Johansson’s Dolce and Gabbana, Test Crazy Beauty Techniques, More

Beauty Buzz: Behind the Scenes With Scarlett Johansson's Dolce and Gabbana, Test Crazy Beauty Techniques, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Go behind the scenes of Scarlett Johansson’s latest shoot with Dolce and Gabbana’s Perfect Mono Intense Cream Eye Color campaign. [YouTube]

2. You’ve heard of the crazy beauty techniques out there, but have you ever tested them? Emily of Cupcakes and Cashmere did it for you. [Cupcakes and Cashmere]

3. If you’re only stuck with three bobby pins and you need a hairstyle immediately, we suggest going the route of Zoey Deutch. [Byrdie]

4. Very important SPF update: You’re probably not wearing nearly enough sunscreen. [Allure]

5. In today’s weird, but useful, beauty news: How to make the whites of your eyes whiter. [The Cut]

