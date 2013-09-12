Beauty Buzz: Scarlett Johansson’s New Dolce and Gabbana Ad, Fashion Week Beauty Tricks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Matte, cream, velvet or stain? Your red lipstick is evolving. [The Beauty Department]

2. 10 Fashion Week beauty tricks that will absolutely blow you away. [Daily Makeover]

3. Scarlett Johansson’s new ad for Dolce and Gabbana’s Passioneyes mascara is officially our inspiration for our next date night. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

4. How curly-haired girls should really be straightening their hair. [She Finds]

5. Finally: how to beat a breakout at any stage. [Makeup.com]

Image via Fashion Gone Rogue