News: Scarlett Johansson Evokes Desire; Michelle Obama’s “Midlife Crisis” Makeover

Dolce & Gabbana face Scarlett Johansson appears in the Terry Richardson-shot campaign for the brand’s new fragrance, Desire, an Oriental floral with notes of Madonna lily and vanilla infused caramel. — at Saks Fifth Avenue

Michelle Obama says of her new(ish) hairstyle, “This is my mid-life crisis, the bangs. I couldn’t get a sports car. They won’t let me bungee jump. So instead, I cut my bangs,” the 49-year-old FLOTUS tells Rachael Ray in an interview airing today. — via The Huffington Post

Tortoiseshell nails, anyone? See the best manicures from London Fashion Week — and learn how to create them yourself. — via Beauty High

Kate Bosworth is no stranger to being a chameleon as an actress: “It’s the only job in the world where I can go from looking so bad, as a meth addict [in her upcoming film Homefront], to being an official ambassador for a beauty brand,” the SK-II face admits. — via Style.com