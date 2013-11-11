Scarlett Johansson’s Coral Lipstick: Get Her Premiere Look

Let’s be honest: Scarlett Johansson has some of the best lips in Hollywood (dare we say better than Angelina Jolie‘s?), so naturally every lipstick color will look good on her. Her latest coral color is so pretty, however, we think it might improve even the most average of mouths.

The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador wore the brands Classic Cream Lipstick in Cosmopolitan ($32, sephora.com). While we usually see Scarlett in bolder colors, this soft shade went beautifully with her fair complexion. If you attempt the color at home, we suggest pairing it with a bronze shadow like the actress did.

Read more: 5 Natural-Looking Lip Colors Every Woman Should Own