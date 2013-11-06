Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey Are Unbearably Cute in New Fragrance Film

Fragrance commercials typically run the gamut from enchanting to baffling, but this new one for Dolce & Gabbana The One is a must-watch. The 60-second film stars Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey in “a story of a chance reunion of two ex-lovers who, after years apart to pursue their own dreams, see their paths meet again after they have both become great movie stars,” as summarized in the press release. (P.S. It’s directed by Martin Scorsese.) Can you handle the glamour? Then watch the film right here: