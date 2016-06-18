The Secret to Making Your Hair Grow Faster? How You Treat Your Scalp

Here’s the thing: If you want thicker, longer, shinier hair every single day, it doesn’t really make much of a difference how many serums and oils you slather on. Instead, you should be focusing on your scalp.

Francesca Fusco MD, a dermatologist and assistant clinical professor Mount Sinai, explains that by focusing on the top of your head, you’re more likely to grow a thicker ponytail: “Your scalp is where your follicle sits. It is where blood vessels feed oxygen and nutrients to the follicle, it is where oil glands secrete sebum which is the body’s natural hair conditioner. If yours isn’t healthy, the hair will not grow healthy, shiny and at optimal growth rate.”

Some of the common physical stresses she says to avoid include overusing heat tools, chemicals, or lagging on your regular cleansing and conditioning routine, which are all things that can cause a sebum imbalance. “If sebum is over produced, hair will be oily. If it is underproduced, you will have dry hair,” Dr Fusco explained.

There are some things she says you can do daily to improve the health of your scalp (and, by default, your hair). When styling, don’t pull your hair too tight and avoid scraping the scalp, as both of these things can damage the follicles. Another tip: If your scalp hurts when you’re getting your hair colored, ask your hair dresser to switch formulas. “Don’t just grin and bear it,” Dr Fusco warned. “Burning means inflammation and inflamed follicles can lead to shedding.” Some spas and salons even offer treatments to target your scalp and promote hair growth—I’m a personal fan of the scalp treatment at Haven in New York City.

Then, there are at-home treatments, exfoliants, and serums you can use on the regular to treat your scalp. Keep clicking to see a few of our favorites.