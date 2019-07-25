You Apply Serum to Your Face; Here’s Why You Should to Your Scalp Too

Scroll To See More Images

We apply serums as a part of our daily skincare routines, but if you’re looking to grow out your hair faster, using a scalp serum for hair growth is key. It may seem obvious, but your scalp is actually skin, not hair, and it needs some TLC just like your face, neck, and décolletage too. Scalp skincare is a key component to add to your hair-regrowth regimen (along with biotin, avoiding excessive heat, using a scalp massager and taking your beauty vitamins) to combating hair loss, thinning and breakage because the scalp is where the hair follicles reside. Sure, using protein-rich conditioners, bond builders like Olaplex and other hair care products designed specifically for your locks are all integral measures to take as well, but hair health really starts at your scalp — not your strands.

Product buildup from your dry shampoo, deep conditioners and sweat can clog these tiny follicles, functioning as an unwanted barrier that blocks hair from growing at a normal pace. It’s the same idea as when your pores become congested from makeup or heavy creams, causing blackheads galore and a slew of other complexion concerns to come to the surface (pun intended). Many scalp serums work by not only blasting away this buildup, but also by stimulating blood flow and boosting circulation in the scalp to accelerate the speed of growth. Just like your facial serums, scalp serums also simultaneously deliver nutrients directly into the follicles to enhance shine and strengthen damaged strands. So, whether you’re battling hair loss or simply trying to grow out a bad haircut ASAP, getting to the root of the problem with the help of a scalp serum is a must-try tactic.

This “energizing” scalp serum helps boost circulation in the scalp, with stimulating ingredients like Niacin (the B-Vitamin that makes you flush) and antioxidants. It also functions as a clarifier, helping to remove gunk and grime from clogging hair follicles. It’s also gentle and hypoallergenic, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin or flaky scalps.

Pronexa’s hair growth serum is a great, natural alternative for those looking to avoid Minoxidil (which can cause severe irritation and even headaches). It’s powered by pea sprout extract, which has been clinically shown to be equally as effective as Minoxidil, according to the brand (and the serum’s impressive collection of glowing customer reviews).

This all-natural serum contains a concentrated dose of Biotin — the gold standard active ingredient when it comes to overall hair health and growth. It’s also infused with a DHT-blocking complex (DHT is a hormone associated with hair loss) which includes circulation-boosting caffeine, saw palmetto and jojoba.