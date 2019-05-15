The Science Behind Scalp Massagers & Hair Growth

Whether you were born with thin hair or are suffering from acute hair loss due to stress, the natural aging process or a bad hair cut, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all cure for treating hair loss. While there are plenty of treatments, supplements, vitamins and biotin-infused hair care products that can help promote hair growth, taking care of your scalp as opposed to your stands, is often times the best course of action to start with if you want to see results.

Our hair follicles (located at our roots) are the only “alive” parts of our hair, so in order to promote hair growth it’s usually best to stimulate the scalp to address the root of the problem (pun intended) causing the thinning. Many studies have shown that spending approximately three to four minutes a day massaging the scalp can trigger better blood flow to the hair follicles, leading to improved hair growth. Essentially, the applied pressure to the scalp enhances circulation, resulting in better absorption of oxygen levels. The increase of oxygen delivered to the hair follicles results in accelerated hair growth and even an improvement in texture over time. It should be noted that while scalp massaging is an effective and reliable way to speed up hair growth, it is a slow process, so don’t expect to see results immediately with this method.

The best way to massage the scalp is while you’re shampooing in the shower, but you can also massage the scalp with dry hair. You can either massage your scalp by hand, or enlist in the help of one of these handy shampooing brush and in-shower massagers. These shampoo brush hybrids are also an excellent way to not only harness the benefits of scalp massage, but they also blast away product buildup, oil, and grime, all of which can inhibit hair growth by clogging the follicle. Read ahead to find out our top picks for speeding up hair growth while you shower.

Maxsoft Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

This adorable brush is a game-changer for those with long or artificial nails who want to reap the benefits of scalp massage without ruining their manicure or breaking a nail. It’s handle offers the perfect grip so that your hands and arms don’t tire after minutes of massage. We also love how soft and gentle this brushes’ bristles are, making it a solid option for those with sensitive scalps.

Rolencos Hair Shampoo Scalp Brush

This multi-use brush and scalp massager can actually be used on either wet or dry hair, making it a great option for travelling. It’s also effective for those suffering dandruff and dermatitis and gentle enough to prevent causing further inflammation of the scalp. Just as with our skin, gently exfoliating the scalp can help accelerate heightened hair growth by sloughing away product buildup and dead skin.

Vitagoods Scalp Massage Brush

This advance, battery-powered scalp massager offers a pulsating motion for an even deeper massage. We love how this brush-massager hybrid essentially does the work for you preventing muscle fatigue and it also just feels amazing. The vibrations also help give your shampoo a nice leather helping to make them more effective by giving you a more thorough cleanse.