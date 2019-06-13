Here’s How Using a Scalp Massager Can Help Your Hair Grow Faster

Scroll To See More Images

Hair loss and thinning are two all too common problems that can be caused a vast range of different things, ranging from stress, genetics, dietary changes, and even hormones. While it’s always a good idea to check in with your physician if you’ve experienced sudden and extreme hair loss to rule out something potentially more serious, there are a number of over-the-counter remedies, DIY tricks and magic potions to help stimulate hair re-growth and prevent premature thinning that sadly, just comes along with the natural aging process. One of the most effective ways to deal with this widespread hair care woe is stimulate circulation using a scalp massager to promote hair growth.

Using a scalp massager in your hair care routine can help accelerate hair regrowth because it not only boosts blood flow, but it also and helps to cleanse clogged hair follicles that block strands from sprouting through. Basically, hair follicles are kind of like the pores on our face, and when they become clogged with excess sebum, dead skin and grease and grime they become blocked. Naturally, when this gland is trapped with excess oil and other impurities, the normal hair growth process becomes stunted.

In addition to congested follicles wreaking havoc on the pursuit of healthy hair, lack of proper blood flow to the scalp can also disturb the natural growth process, preventing cell production from operating at full capacity and leaving you with a head of limp locks. You can certainly perform regular scalp massages by hand to reap the benefits of scalp stimulation, but we’ve rounded up a few affordable handheld massagers that (almost) do the work for you while you shampoo your mane, brush your hair, or watch TV.

1. Vitagoods Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush

This waterproof, in-shower scalp massager is an excellent two-in-one that doubles as a shampoo brush so you can get the job done while you’re washing your hair. It also has a vibrating motion which works to boost circulation even more than using your hands alone.

2. iKeepi Scalp Massager

This multi-functional electric massager is not only great for massaging your scalp, but you can also use it on your face to boost circulation for radiant glow or on your neck and back to reduce tension from stress after a long day at the office.

3. Sumi Eco Hair Scalp Massager

This manual scalp massager is another shower-friendly option that doesn’t require plugs or batteries to reap the benefits. It helps lather shampoo to get a super deep cleanse and helps massage the scalp while you bathe. Plus, it comes in some seriously adorable colors that are pretty hard to resist.

4. Yeamon Scalp Massaging Brush

This anti-hair-loss comb is designed with a built-in (and gentle) infrared light which can help boost blood flow to the scalp even more than massage alone. It also emits high frequency vibrating motions for an advanced scalp massage to help promote a head of full locks.

