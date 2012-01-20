Say Goodbye To Dry Skin: 8 Moisturizers To Keep You Hydrated

During these harsh winter days it’s inevitable for our skin to be anything but dry. Dry skin doesn’t just look bad, but it doesn’t feel too good either. You can feel your skin tightening and get that rough texture that affects your face, body, hands and feet. Some body parts are affected more than others and we’re going to help you target your driest spots.
Just because you have dry skin, doesn’t mean you’re stuck with it until summer. From cracked heels, ashy elbows to flaky skin — the cold might be depriving us from moisture, but the products in our slide show will bring it all back.
You cant have winter without body butter -- the two just go together. This body butter has a creamy texture and hydrates the skin with its Sweet Almond Oil and Shea butter. Youll have silky skin instantly.
(Burts Bees Honey & Shea Body Butter, $13, burtsbees.com)
Dry and discolored skin? Then youre going to love this multi-tasking product. While the cream works for brightening your complexion, it is also keeping it moisturized.
(KORRES Wild Rose 24-Hour Moisturizing & Brightening Cream, $35, sephora.com)
Battling dry skin must sometimes start in the shower. Dove made this body wash specifically for dry skin and will leave you feeling as if you have already applied lotion after the shower.
(Dove Nourishing Body Wash Deep Moisture, $7.49, walgreens.com)
When you shake someones hands you dont want your dry hands to make them cringe. This hand cream gives up to 24-hours of hydration thanks to the hemp seed oil in the formula.
(Hemp Intensive Hand Butter, $18, thebodyshop.com)
If your feet are feeling a little dryer than usual then massage some of this stuff on it. It has menthol to leave them feeling refreshed and camphor which fights off fungus. Think of it as a conditioner for your feet.
(Sabon Foot Cream, $16, sabonnyc.com)
Get moisture without the grease. Use this at night to restore the damage thats done throughout the day and youll still have smooth skin in the morning.
(Philosophy When Hope Is Not Enough Replenishing Cream, $48, sephora.com)
Love scented body lotions? Then youll fall in love with this body butter. Soap & Glory is known for their captivating scent and they take this product to the next level by including a moisture trapping formula. The results are all day long sweet smelling, soft skin.
(Soap & Glory The Righteous Boy Butter, $18, sephora.com)
For the most luxurious shower youll need to slather this oil all over. This soothing oil penetrates deep into your skin leaving you silky soft.
(LOccitane Almond Shower Oil, $24, drugstore.com)