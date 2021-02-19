Saweetie’s Killer 3D Manicure Is Actually $8 Press-Ons (!)

Kylie Jenner. Bebe Rexha. Now, Saweetie. What do these three superstars have in common? They’ve all had SinfulColors collabs, helping the brand launch trendy new polish and press-on nails. Saweetie is the newest SinfulColors nail ambassador and her collection might just be our favorite yet. The collaboration makes perfect sense. The “Best Friend” rapper, née Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is never without a new set of talons.

Soon, you’ll be able to get her “Icy” nails at the drugstore. Saweetie is the face of the SinfulColors’ new Essenchills and Sheer Mattes nail polish, as well as updated designs of the press-on Claws collections. Essenchills includes nine self-care-inspired shades that are actually scented and the Sheer Mattes line gives you nine ways to get in on the jelly manicure trend. They’ll all be available this March at Amazon and Walmart, as well as other affordable chains.

What I’m personally most excited about is the updated Claws designs as the previous collections have been pretty incredible. These feature tortoise-shell prints and even 3D gem-like accents. And we hear more designs are coming. People will think you got a $100+ manicure when you really dropped less than $8.

“They have hella cute collections,” wrote Saweetie about her new gig on Instagram. “We’ll be dropping my icy nail collabs throughout the YEAR!!!” We cannot wait.