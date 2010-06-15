Save Your Hair Color From The Sun With These Great Products

As the heat rolls in, all we want to do is flee our desks and head for the sand. Unfortunately those listless hours achieving that perfect bronze (with SPF protection of course!) may end up costing our dye job. Good thing Kelly Van Gogh, renowned colorist and expert stylist (and someone who loves the sun and loves her hair color) has some great beauty tips for maintaining color throughout summer vacays.
First start with a color protecting shampoo. Van Gogh prefers her own formulation, naturally, noting that she doesn’t have to color as often and “fading and dulling is a thing of the past.”
For more products to protect that gorgeous dye job, try our favorite UV-protecting products in the slideshow above!
Mist your hair before sunning and enjoy you'll be able to comb through your tangles easily. Plus there's UV protection. L'Occitane Summer Protection Sun Hair Mist, $24, usa.loccitane.com
While washing the salt out of your hair, repair the UV damage and leave your strands silky and smooth. Kelly Van Gogh Colour Protecting Shampoo with Caviar Amino Proteins, $28, kellyvangogh.com
Tigi's Some Like It Hot smoothes hair to fight frizz and condition your strands back to fresh from the salon status. Tigi Bed Head Some Like It Hot Conditioner, $11, salonsavings.com
This product protects against heat styling and sun to fight UV color fading and frizz our biggest enemies. Frizz Ease John Frieda Thermal Protection Serum, $8.99, ulta.com
Part of a three step system to fight wind, sun and sand, this masque restores strands to their natural luster. Aveda Sun Care After Sun Masque, $26, aveda.com
This genius sunscreen for your scalp will banish burns (and dandruff) in no time. Redken Color Extend Sun Solar Screen SPF 12, $18, amazon.com
To restore hair after a day in the sand, lather on a mask rich in shea butter. Phyto Plage After Sun Repair Mask, $27, yesstyle.com