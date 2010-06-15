Save Your Hair Color From The Sun With These Great Products

As the heat rolls in, all we want to do is flee our desks and head for the sand. Unfortunately those listless hours achieving that perfect bronze (with SPF protection of course!) may end up costing our dye job. Good thing Kelly Van Gogh, renowned colorist and expert stylist (and someone who loves the sun and loves her hair color) has some great beauty tips for maintaining color throughout summer vacays.

First start with a color protecting shampoo. Van Gogh prefers her own formulation, naturally, noting that she doesn’t have to color as often and “fading and dulling is a thing of the past.”

For more products to protect that gorgeous dye job, try our favorite UV-protecting products in the slideshow above!



