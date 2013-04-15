Save The World And Win A Haircut With Aveda

Calling all New York-area readers: We’re teaming up with Aveda to offer one lucky reader a complete hair makeover…and it’s for a really great cause! In honor of Earth Month, Aveda is hosting an international Cut-a-thon to raise money for clean water, and they’re likely going to break a world record doing it.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aveda’s Global Styling Director Ricardo Dinis (the hair stylist behind our most recent real girl makeovers) will be cutting hair at the Aveda Academy in NYC’s Soho neighborhood. By the end of the day, Aveda hopes to set the Guinness World Record for raising the most cash from cuts in one day.

Want to get a free makeover next Monday? Here’s how you can snag your new shag:

1. Give yourself your dream cut here in our Try On! virtual makeover tool.

2. Post your virtual makeover to Twitter or Instagram with the tags #AvedaWorldRecord and @DailyMakeover

3. On Friday, we’ll select one dazzling ‘do at random, and tweet you your invite to the Cut-a-thon!

Plus, we’ll feature you – our brand new style icon – and your makeover right here on Daily Makeover next week.

Winner will be responsible for transportation to and from the Aveda Institute on Spring Street in NYC.

For complete official rules, click here.