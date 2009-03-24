Save The Whales And Look Good Doing It

I am truly inspired by the new Chantecaille La Baleine Bleue Eye Shadow Compacts. They are so pretty you want to display them on a shelf in your home! These shimmering compacts are imprinted with an image of a blue whale and her calf. How wonderful it is that when you purchase one, you are helping to save one of the most majestic creatures on our planet.

The great blue whale is one of the largest animals in the world and hundreds of them are dying each year by getting caught up in fishing nets. Thousands are still being hunted in parts of the world despite efforts to stop the slaughter. Chantecaille is donating five percent of the sales of their entire La Baleine Spring Collection to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This group helps in the efforts to protect these amazing whales and the environment they live in. Blue whales represent health and harmony on our planet and I can’t think of a better way to give back when it comes to buying makeup.

The shades are perfect for spring and right on point with the new color trends. They way I apply these shadows is by sweeping on the lightest shade under the brow and on the inner corners. Next, apply the blue shades swirled together across the lid from the lash line to the crease. Skip eyeliner and sweep on black mascara. Apply a cream blush to the apples of the cheeks in a peach shade and finish off the look with a light peach gloss.

It is worth the $98 price tag to know you are contributing to the beauty of the ocean as well as making yourself beautiful too.