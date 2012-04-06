Save That Broken Lipstick with Tips from a Makeup Pro

Eewy, gooey, messy lipstick — no! When your favorite tube of lipstick melts, breaks, or gets smushed (you get the idea) before it’s time, it can be downright devastating. Luckily, you can resuscitate your favorite shade with a little lipstick CPR! Jenna Menard, Clinique Global Colour Artist gave us some great tips to follow to salvage the product from the garbage bin.

Grab a Pot: “When a lipstick breaks, there is no need to toss it,” Menard advises. “Think like a pro and transplant the product to a palette so you can continue using your favorite hue. You are bound to find a small container at Muji or The Container Store.”

Take A Spoonful (or More!): “Use a spoon or palette knife to completely remove the color from the tube and press it firmly into the new empty container. Don’t be afraid to smash the product into the container in order for it to stay put. Be advised that there is usually more product to scoop out of the tube so look closely in order to remove every last bit! To keep it the most hygienic, stick to using tools to decanter rather than your fingers.”