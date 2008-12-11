Sarah vs. Strozzi

While discussing Sarah Palin’s exorbitant wardrobe budget during the election, a politically like-minded friend asked me, “If Sarah Palin were to ask you to be her stylist, what would you say?” After a brief pause, I realized that I probably would have said yes, despite our differing views on Roe vs. Wade. Turns out Palin’s makeup artist Amy Strozzi felt the same way. Talkingshop.com interviewed Strozzi and revealed the products that she used on Palin during the campaign, along with a few of her beauty tips.

Now I have to come clean, I consumed this article faster than a Katz pastrami sandwich. That woman looks good, which is not easy for me to admit considering our vastly different views on politics. She is photogenic, has great skin, and looks remarkably young for her age. Turns out her skin is naturally flawless; Strozzi said “…the Governor’s skin is the most beautiful skin I have ever worked with…I attribute it to the clean Alaskan air, lots of fresh fish and protein, and a good fitness regime.” No matter how perfect your skin is though, you have to wear foundation on camera. So, Strozzi replaced Palin’s favored Revlon Age Defying Makeup with Botafirm with Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. She also used Makeup Forever individual fake eyelashes, MAC blush in Gingerly and Cubic, Chanel eye shadow quads in Variations and Beiges de Chanel, L’Oreal pencil in nudes and a selection of lip glosses.

Oh, and her total fee: $35,000.