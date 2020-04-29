Sarah Michelle Gellar’s “Quarancolor” Is the Prettiest Shade of Pink

It’s day 39018304 (or something) of staying at home and even though it’s an immense privilege to be safe inside, the Groundhog Day feeling can start to make you a little crazy. Celebrities are feeling it, too. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s pink hair is the latest DIY transformation from a star at home who is feeling more than a little cooped up.

“Well, because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” Gellar said in a new Instagram video. “Quarancolor.” She captioned the video: #roseallday (or until it fades out). Friends and fans are pretty obsessed with the bright pink shade. Makeup artist Daniel Martin said, “So gorgeous honey! I love how It warms up your skin too!” And a fan noted that the 41-year-old Gellar hasn’t aged much since her Buffy days. “Played a vampire slayer but clearly a vampire as she doesn’t age.”

Others are just wondering what product she used to get the rosy hue. Many mentioned the Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint ($12 at Target) but as great as this spray-on hair color is, we think Gellar’s is a little longer lasting. It’s possible she used a pigment-depositing conditioner, such as Overtone Original Rose Gold Coloring Conditioner ($29 at Overtone) or Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color Tint in Bunny ($16 at Ulta). Either way, it looks gorgeous.

Gellar is just the latest celebrity to dye their hair at home this month. Both Maddie Ziegler and Dua Lipa went pink as well (Lipa tried orange too!) and Hilary Duff went with a deep blue. We have a feeling this won’t be the last “quarancolor” we see this week.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.