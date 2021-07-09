Sarah Jessica Parker Keeps This De-Puffing Facial Tool In Her ‘And Just Like That…’ Dressing Room

Today is a big day for Sex and the City fans. We finally got a real look at the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That… Though, SJP has been giving us tiny tidbits for weeks. Sarah Jessica Parker even gave us a look inside her bag, revealing a skincare tool that’s actually pretty affordable. “Items. Must haves. Trailer/dressing room/tote bag haul. In preparation for 1st day of shooting,” she wrote on Instagram.

You can see a Beats by Dre speaker, three different books (“enough to keep me company through episodes 101-103,” she wrote), granola, Long Chips snacks and a Sundree Cooling Facial Globe. The brand commented on SJP’s Instagram post, excited to see their product in her bag. SJP responded by saying she’s bringing it to Elaine Offers Woulard, who is doing her makeup. “So good before makeup on those early mornings!” responded the makeup artist.

The Sundree Cooling Facial Globe works by helping decrease inflammation, soothe any redness, minimize puffiness and stimulate blood circulation. The hand-blown ice globes are made of borosilicate glass and filled with biodegradable gel. You can stick them in the fridge for an extra-cool shot to calm the skin pre-makeup. It’s especially nice to use with your favorite moisturizer or serum.

We can’t wait to see what else SJP shares with us throughout the entire filming of And Just Like That… One thing is for sure, they’re all going to have great skin, as well as fresh beauty looks for us to talk about for years to come.