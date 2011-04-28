Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Orange Eyes… Would You?

Sarah Jessica Parker was out and about in NYC last night, showing off some seriously bold lids. But she didn’t go all dark and smoky-eyed instead, she oped for a riskier shade of orange shadow, a fitting color for the warm spring weather NYC has been seeing this week. It obviously takes a pretty secure person to pull off such a daring look, and we all know SJP isn’t lacking in the confidence department.

While I’m definitely one for experimenting with color, especially when it comes to eyeshadow, it’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t a look for everyone. The orange shadow works on Parker’s blue eyes, bronzed skin and honey locks, but I’d stay away from the shade if you’re still working to get rid of your winter paleness. Click through for a few more of my favorite orange-eyed celebs who’ve rocked the trend lately.

Sarah Jessica Parker Photo: D Dipasupil, Getty Images