Sarah Jessica Parker’s Fave Hydrating & Plumping Drugstore Eye Cream Is Featured in this Must-Have Summer Skincare Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been in the public eye since she was a teenager so she knows a thing or two about dealing with unwelcome comments about her appearance. Now, at 57 years old and at the top of her career, she’s sharing her positive outlook on aging. To wit, Parker joined RoC Skincare’s #LookForwardProject, which includes insight into her drugstore skincare faves.

“When I heard about RoC’s Look Forward Project and its commitment to supporting women take on an optimistic outlook about the future, I felt compelled to help amplify this important conversation,” Parker said in a statement. “So much of our younger lives are spent trying to figure out who we are. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become much better equipped to problem solve, to appreciate, to hear things that aren’t necessarily pleasant. The time spent living and the experience that comes with it adds up — and that’s something to look forward to.”

She’s set out to inspire women to turn their focus from “anxiety about aging” to “joy about living.” This includes RoC’s online hub with educational resources to help women “adopt optimism into their daily routines.” RoC is also promising to not retouch promotional images (such as lines and wrinkles) and to require their influencer partners to do the same. Finally, the brand partnered with the SeekHer Foundation, a non-profit organization that advocates for women’s mental health and works to challenge societal norms.

To raise funds for the foundation, SJP put all her RoC skincare faves in one affordable kit. 100 percent of profits from this set during July to the SeekHer Foundation. That means, we get insight into the products Parker actually uses on her skin and the best part? They don’t cost an entire paycheck.

Her must-haves are also available separately. One of our faves is the hydrating and plumping eye cream that depuffs and makes you look like you slept more than a few hours. Shop them all, below!

Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

Hydrate your skin on the daily with this SPF-infused moisturizer.

Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules

Each of these biodegradable capsules contains exactly the amount of hyaluronic acid you need. They’re perfect for travel.

Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream

This hydrating and de-puffing eye cream is so popular, that it sold out at Ulta Beauty. Don’t worry — we found it at Target.