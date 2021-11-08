SJP Gets Real About Going Gray & Facing Sexist Discrimination

It’s news to no one that how women are treated differently from men in terms of aging. Men are called “silver foxes” while women are called…nothing nice. Sarah Jessica Parker has experience with this, especially when it comes to showing her gray hair. In a new Vogue feature, Parker speaks out against the constant sexist comments she, as well as the Sex and the City reboot, get every day. Because someone has to say it.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she says in Vogue‘s December issue. There’s one specific photo that comes to mind for her. It was a paparazzi shot of Parker with BFF Andy Cohen in NYC. Parker is seemingly makeup-free and you can see the gray streaks in her hair. The internet went crazy over what she looked like — completely ignoring Cohen next to her.

“‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen,” Parker continues, “and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him?”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Parker is understandably frustrated that women are just not allowed to age. “I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media,” she says. “Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Amen.