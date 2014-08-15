Best of the Week: Sarah Hyland’s Smokey Eye, Katie Holmes’ Messy Bun, More

The buzz this week was around The Teen Choice Awards, where our favorite celebrities sported some great makeup, and even better hair. Kylie Jenner celebrated her 17th birthday by taking home the award for Choice TV: Reality Show, as she rocked her usual makeup look that no one can get enough of – and showed off her new undershave.

Outside of the Teen Choice Awards, it was all about embracing messy hair – a look that Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung can pull off like no other. Above, we’ve gathered the best looks worn by the top stunning stars this past week. Scroll through and let us know in the comments which one you’ll be recreating!

