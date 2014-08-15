Best of the Week: Sarah Hyland’s Smokey Eye, Katie Holmes’ Messy Bun, More

The buzz this week was around The Teen Choice Awards, where our favorite celebrities sported some great makeup, and even better hair. Kylie Jenner celebrated her 17th birthday by taking home the award for Choice TV: Reality Show, as she rocked her usual makeup look that no one can get enough of – and showed off her new undershave.
Outside of the Teen Choice Awards, it was all about embracing messy hair – a look that Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung can pull off like no other. Above, we’ve gathered the best looks worn by the top stunning stars this past week. Scroll through and let us know in the comments which one you’ll be recreating!
More From Beauty High:
A Lauren Conrad Braid That Will Inspire You Beyond Words
Tricks to Revamp Your Eye Routine For Back to School
How to Braid Hair: Everything You Need to Know
The Teen Choice Awards' co-host, actress Sarah Hyland, stole the show with her copper smokey eye, neutral lip, and sleek ponytail.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's neutral makeup and effortless waves gave her the ultimate natural-glam look at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Expendables 3.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
We can't help but be jealous of how classy Katie Holmes looked in a messy bun at The Giver premiere in New York City.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Birthday girl Kylie Jenner rocked her signature look, because let's face it: it's all about the long lashes and lucious lips.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Lea Michele's waves couldn't have been any prettier, or appropriate for this summer award show.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
If there was a Teen Choice award for best hair, Lucy Hale would have won it. How awesome is her braid?
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift's coral lipstick and purple eyeliner created the perfect playful look.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Katie wasn't the only one embracing the messy look, Alexa Chung's bedhead was totally working for her during her book signing in London.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images