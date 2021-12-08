Sarah Hyland Got a ‘Bixie’ Haircut That’s Definitely Going to Be the Next Big Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Tuesday night was the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Movie, TV and TikTok stars hit the red carpet in their best glam — even more so than past years. Sarah Hyland stunned in a white fluffy Vera Wang two-piece dress while posting with fiancé Wells Adams. Though the ‘fit was on point, all eyes were on Hyland’s short hair, a really fun new style that went perfectly with the flirty dress.

Her longtime hairstylist, Nine Zero One salon co-founder Nikki Lee was responsible for the big chop. “She was bored and wanted a change, something we’ve never done before, so we went short and added a full bang,” Lee said in a statement. “It’s our take on the ‘bixie,’ but more timeless and classic.” You’re probably thinking, wtf is a bixie? It has all the characteristics of a pixie cut, especially those shorter layers, but it’s a little longer and closer to a bob length. The bangs are just an extra touch.

Clariss Anya Rubenstein was responsible for the hairstyling. Hyland looks adorable in pretty much any hairstyle but this one has to be a favorite. The trending, French girl cut is sure to be huge this season.

We have to give it up to the rest of the glam team for her look as well. Denika Bedrossian was responsible for her makeup. To create her bold eyes, she used Melt Cosmetics Ultra Matte Gel Eyeliner in Onyx ($19 at Sephora) and Ardell 3D Faux Mink Lash #859 ($6.49 at Ulta). For Hyland’s glowing skin, Bedrossian used Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation ($64 at Sephora), with Sigma Beauty Chroma Glow Shimmer + Highlight Palette ($33.26 at Amazon) on top.

Hyland’s perfect mid-pink lipstick was created with Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Suburbia ($28 at Sephora) and Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick in Kate ($24 at Sephora). Rounding out the glam team was nail artist Thuy Nguyen who gave Hyland oxblood nails to match the makeup.