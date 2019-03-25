Sarah Hyland Just Debuted One of Spring’s Hottest Haircuts

If you’ve been wanting to go shorter for spring, this hair transformation might be the inspiration you need. We’re talking about Sarah Hyland’s shag bob haircut, which she just debuted over the weekend. You might have seen her shorter ‘do early last week but, according to her hairstylists at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, it was a bit of a fake-out since she just had her hair extensions removed. (She wears them while playing Haley Dunphy on the long-running comedy Modern Family.) Hyland’s real new hair has a ’70s feel to it thanks to shaggy layers and side-swept bangs.

Hairstylist Nikki Lee cut Hyland’s naturally curly hair and colored it a deep red shade. She calls the style “Shagged Auburn” and says it’s the perfect look for Coachella—and for Hyland’s curl pattern. “Sarah’s embracing her natural texture and length,” Lee tells StyleCaster. “This look is perfect for festival season and looks best on naturally curly or wavy hair.” The vibrant color seriously brightens Hyland’s face and the shorter cut adds edge to her California-girl style.

Lee says that after styling Hyland’s shag, she sprayed her hair with In Common Magic Myst Universal Elixer, a product from Lee’s own salon line co-founded with business partner Riawna Capri. It’s a multi-functional spray with vitamin B3 (niacinamide) to nourish the scalp, rose extract to tame frizz, lavender extract to smooth hair cuticles and orange fruit extract to give hair natural-looking body and shine.

Hyland showed off her hair on Instagram with the caption, “New hair. Who dis?” She also spoke about getting her “roots done” on her Instagram Stories, while at the same time posting an update about her health. She had to check into a hospital last week thanks to a rough bout of pink eye and a respiratory infection, but is happy and home busy celebrating National Puppy Day with her adorable dogs and boyfriend, Wells Adams.