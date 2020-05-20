Oops: Sarah Hyland’s New Mermaid Red Hair Was Supposed to Be Another Color

Many of us have been there before. You try to do something cool to your hair at home (DIY! So fun!) and it doesn’t turn out exactly how you expect. Oops. That’s how Sarah Hyland’s red hair happened but the star is taking it in stride. She showed off her new Ariel-inspired red strands on Instagram, writing: “I wanna be where the people are…” #QuaranTINT crew🧜‍♀️ (I did this all by myself! Very proud ☺️)”

If you head over to Hyland’s Instagram stories, you’ll see she actually meant to go pink, just like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Dua Lipa did. It’s a popular shade during safer-at-home orders because it’s bold but still pretty and laid-back at the same time. Hyland either used too much dye or her hair was too dark to begin with because it came out more bright red than pastel pink. Still, it looks bomb. She’s seriously pulling it off.

A fan noticed that Hyland’s hair color now resembles the shade of her new Shadowhunters character, Seelie Queen. Hyland totally agrees. Others made silly comments about her full brows (it’s quarantine, people!), but most are obsessed with the new shade. She notes on Instagram stories that it’s a temporary color and begs fans not to bleach their own hair at home. There’s only so much you should DIY.

We’re not sure exactly how Hyland got this hue but color-depositing conditioners can be a fun way to update hair temporarily and without the damage, too. Hopefully, she went that route and it’ll easily fade into what she really wanted.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.