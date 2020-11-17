Sarah Hyland Dyed Her Hair ‘Fiery Red Copper’ for Her Birthday & Holy S*&#@

Sarah Hyland is making a change ahead of her 30th birthday. Though she’s played around with red hair in the past, Hyland’s red copper hair is the lightest we’ve seen from the star. She shared a peek at it on Instagram stories, writing “She goin even more red now HENNY.” You can tell she’s feeling herself—as she should. The copper shade looks gorgeous and could be a big trend this season.

“Sarah has a big birthday coming up and wanted to feel hot for it. What better way to feel hot than a fiery red copper?!” said her hairstylist, Nikki Lee, Nine Zero One Salon and In Common Beauty Co-founder, in a statement. “To achieve this look, I started by giving her a rich copper base. While her base was processing I added thick highlights throughout to add some depth. Then I glossed her all over so it appears that she’s one color, but because of the highlights, the light reflects beautifully off the color. This color is perfect for her olive skin tone. I definitely see red being a big trend this winter!”

Lee adds that her client’s hair has “never been shinier or healthier” thanks to laying low during quarantine and also using In Common’s Velvet Cloud Mask.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This lightweight, moisture-balancing mask is safe for all hair types and textures. It contains a blend of two silk proteins and avocado oil to form a flexible net around each hair fiber to strengthen and repair any damage. There’s also hydrating coconut oil extract and argan oil for added softness.

Bookmark this page and take it to your hairstylist because we have a feeling everyone is going to be wanting copper hair this season.