Sarah Hyland showed off her new blonde bob (and rainbow tips!) at Coachella this weekend. [People]

Just what we’ve been looking for: The consummate guide to creating the perfect chignon. [Elle]

A device that has been successfully used to limit chemotherapy-related hair loss in Europe since 1999 may soon become available to patients in the U.S. [NY Daily News]

With temperatures on the rise, we’re all ears for this quick guide to relief from excessive sweating. [Beauty High]