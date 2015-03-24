Beauty Buzz: Sarah Hyland Got a Bob, Kendall Jenner’s New Estee Ad, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Sarah Hyland has joined the chic bob club, showing off her new, short style on Instagram. [People StyleWatch]

2. Kendall Jenner’s latest ad for Esteee Lauder has her modeling brights (and jamming out). [Esteeladuer.com]

3. Gal Gadot, model and actress (who will be starring in Wonder Woman), was just announced as the face of Gucci Bamboo. [Press Release]

4. Learn how busy Victoria’s Secret model Lindsay Ellingson manages stress. [Byrdie]

5. These are the questions you should be asking before you get eyelash extensions. [Daily Makeover]